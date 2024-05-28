House set to vote to oust Speaker, but latest attempt by Tories is likely to fail

Photo: The Canadian Press Speaker of the House of Commons Greg Fergus appears as a witness at a House of Commons standing committee on procedure and house affairs on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

MPs will vote tonight on a motion calling for House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus to resign but it is not expected to succeed.

The Conservatives say Fergus is too partisan for the role and want him out of his chair by Monday.

This is the third time in less than eight months that the Conservatives have called on Fergus to resign.

The latest accusation stems from a post that the Liberal party uploaded to its website last week that promoted a summer barbecue event featuring Fergus that used partisan language without getting Fergus's consent.

The Liberal party apologized to Fergus for the post after New Democrats demanded it.

The New Democrats are expected to vote against the motion, which along with the votes from the Liberals will be enough to defeat it.

Fergus declined to comment on the vote, saying it is not appropriate to comment on something that's before the House of Commons.