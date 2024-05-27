U of T seeking injunction to clear protest encampment from downtown campus

Photo: The Canadian Press A Palestinian flag flies over the pro-Palestinian encampment set up at the University of Toronto campus in Toronto on Sunday, May 26, 2024. Pro-Palestinian protesters who have been camped out at the University of Toronto for weeks say they have no plans to honour the terms of a trespass notice issued by the school and clear the demonstration site by 8 a.m. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

The University of Toronto says it's seeking an injunction to clear an encampment of pro-Palestinian protesters from its downtown campus.

A statement posted this morning from university president Meric Gertler says the school is asking the court for an expedited case conference.

University officials issued a trespass notice on Friday ordering demonstrators to remove the encampment by 8 a.m., and on Sunday officials indicated they would seek an injunction in court if protesters didn't comply.

The protesters, who set up tents on campus weeks ago, remain at the site this morning and have been joined by labour groups for a rally.

Demonstrators and university administrators held a meeting Sunday afternoon, during which protesters presented what they described as a counter-offer calling on the school to disclose public investments in companies profiting from Israel's offensive in Gaza.

They're also asking the school to establish and let them be part of a joint working group examining private investments, as well as cut ties with two specific Israeli academic institutions.

The university says the meeting was "long and productive" and another is planned today.