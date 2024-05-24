Toddler dies after struck by recycling truck in Barrie, Ont.: police

Photo: The Canadian Press Police say a toddler has died after being struck by a recycling truck in Barrie, Ont. Police tape cordons off a crime scene in Toronto on Saturday, Jan 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

Police say a toddler has died after being struck by a recycling truck in Barrie, Ont.

Investigators say the collision took place around 12:45 p.m. Thursday.

They say a 23-month-old boy was taken to a local hospital and later airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital.

They say he was being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police say the boy has since died from his injuries.

The investigation into the crash is still underway.