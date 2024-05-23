CBC launching 14 new free streaming channels for local news across Canada

Photo: The Canadian Press The CBC logo is projected onto a screen in Toronto on May 29, 2019. CBC is launching 14 free ad-supported streaming channels dedicated to local news across Canada.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

CBC is launching 14 free ad-supported streaming channels dedicated to local news across Canada.

The public broadcaster says CBC News BC and CBC News Toronto debut today on platforms including CBC Gem and the CBC News App, with additional platforms joining in the coming weeks.

Within a year, they will be joined by 12 more so-called FAST channels serving audiences in the North and every province, including dedicated channels in Calgary, Edmonton, Windsor, Ont. and Ottawa.

CBC detailed the plan while announcing its upcoming fall/winter lineup, noting the channels will provide coverage of major breaking news, weather and stories that matter where they live.

They join CBC Comedy and CBC News Explore as part of CBC’s FAST channel lineup.

The channels follow CBC’s recent launch of seven community-focused podcasts across the country and 19 local live streams on CBC Radio in the CBC News App.