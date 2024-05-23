237829
Canada  

RCMP adds ribbon skirt to uniform in effort to build bridges with Indigenous people

The RCMP has added a traditional Indigenous ribbon skirt to its uniform.

Commissioner Mike Duheme has announced on social media that officers can now wear the ribbon skirts when donning the red serge.

He says the addition demonstrates the RCMP's commitment to reconciliation, equity, diversity and inclusion.

The RCMP did not immediately provide more details.

Officers have also been allowed to incorporate eagle feathers and the Métis sash into their uniforms.

The national force has aimed to build bridges with Indigenous communities for the role it played in colonialism.

