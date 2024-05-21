UCP legislature members banned from Alberta Pride events in push for policy changes

Photo: The Canadian Press An Alberta queer community organizer says a ban on United Conservative Party MLAs attending pride events across the province this summer aims to pressure the government until its policies match its rhetorical support for trans and queer people. A large pride flag is passed along during the Pride Parade at English Bay in Vancouver, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

An Alberta queer community organizer says a ban on United Conservative Party legislature members challenges Premier Danielle Smith to start matching words with actions.

The Calgary-based Queer Citizens United, representing groups provincewide, says members of Smith’s caucus are not welcome to attend Pride events this summer.

It says the ban is a direct response to the premier promising rule changes and legislation later this year surrounding transgender and queer people.

Smith has promised to ban medical treatments for some transgender minors and ensure there are sports leagues only for biologically female players.

Calgary United organizer James Demers says the group won't stop speaking out against what he calls the most draconian and discriminatory moves proposed against transgender people in Canada.

The UCP, in a statement, declined to answer questions on the ban but says it supports and celebrates all Albertans.