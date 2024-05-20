Status of wildfire that threatened Fort McMurray changed to 'being held'

Photo: The Canadian Press A wildfire that forced thousands of people to evacuate several Fort McMurray neighbourhoods last week is no longer classified as out-of-control. A firefighters monitors a pump in a river bed used for wildfire sprinklers in the evacuated neighbourhood of Grayling Terrace in Fort McMurray, Alta., Thursday, May 16, 2024.

Alberta Wildfire says the blaze, which is still burning south of the city and is close to 2,000 square kilometres in size, was re-classified to "being held" as of late Sunday.

In announcing the change on social media, Alberta Wildfire says recent rain allowed firefighters and heavy equipment operators to make excellent progress on containing the fire.

About 6,600 residents of the Abasand, Beacon Hill, Prairie Creek and Grayling Terrace neighbourhoods were forced to hastily leave their homes on Tuesday, but rainy weather late last week helped firefighters contain the flames and all of the evacuees were allowed to return on Saturday.

An evacuation alert for the entire city of Fort McMurray, which told residents they should be ready to leave at short notice, was lifted at the same time.

Alberta Wildfire says over 40 millimetres of rain has fallen on the fire since May 16.