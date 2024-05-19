Three dead, five injured after boat collision near Kingston, Ont.

Photo: The Canadian Press Three people are dead and five others injured after a speed boat and a fishing boat collided Saturday night on Bobs Lake north of Kingston, Ont. An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., Wednesday, April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Three people are dead and five others injured after a speed boat and a fishing boat collided Saturday night on Bobs Lake north of Kingston, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say the crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the Bucks Bay area of the lake.

They say two women, aged 21 and 22, and a 23-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene.

Five others between the ages of 21 and 44 were transported to a local hospital with a range of injuries.

Police say one boat was described as an open bow fishing style boat and the other as a speed boat.

OPP spokesman Bill Dickson says an investigation is underway but did not provide further details.