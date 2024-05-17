Ottawa to make pathway for newcomers who lack official status, speed up deportations

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says some immigrants to Canada who lack official status need a pathway to help them stay, while in other cases Ottawa must speed up deportation procedures. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to media during an announcement at Elwick Community School in Winnipeg, Friday, May 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

The Liberals pledged in late 2021 to "explore ways of regularizing status for undocumented workers who are contributing to Canadian communities."

The office of Immigration Minister Marc Miller says he is on track to present a proposal to his fellow cabinet ministers before Parliament rises for its summer break next month.

Trudeau says Canada must avoid anti-immigrant sentiment by preserving the integrity of the system while supporting people who don't have regular status.

He says that's why his government has earmarked more money to reduce wait times for refugee claims, as well as for deporting those ordered to leave the country.

The Migrant Rights Network says people who have intentionally overstayed their visas, or arrived in Canada without contacting authorities, are being exploited because they lack many legal rights.