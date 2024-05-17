Loblaw's participation in grocery code 'a big step in the right direction': Trudeau

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says with the biggest Canadian grocer now on board, the grocery code of conduct is much more likely to succeed. Shoppers browse goods in the produce section of a Toronto Loblaws on Friday, May 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says with the biggest Canadian grocer now on board, the grocery code of conduct is much more likely to succeed.

On Thursday, Loblaw said it would sign on to the grocery code of conduct after months of negotiations to clarify parts of the agreement.

The code is meant to level the playing field for suppliers and smaller retailers in the Canadian food industry.

Speaking to media after a news conference in Winnipeg, Trudeau said Loblaw’s participation is a big step in the right direction.

Last December, Loblaw said it wouldn’t sign the code as it stood then over concerns it would raise prices for Canadians.

In recent months, pressure has mounted for governments to make the code, which is meant to be voluntary, into law so that all the grocers have to participate.