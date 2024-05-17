RCMP search for man 'inadvertently' released from Lloydminster court

Photo: RCMP. Jesse Dillon

RCMP are searching for a known violent offender after he was inadvertently released from court in Lloydminster.

On May 16, at about 5:45 p.m., Lloydminster RCMP were alerted, by the Saskatchewan Provincial Sheriffs, that Jesse Eric Dillon, 32, had inadvertently been released from the court in Lloydminster. Dillon was made aware of the court order remanding him into custody. Dillon is a known violent offender, having charges of robbery and multiple firearm-related offences before the courts, who is now currently unlawfully at large.

A warrant was issued for his arrest, so that he can be remanded to face his charges of assault with a weapon in Saskatoon.

Dillon is about 6-feet tall and 220 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Dillon has ties to Onion Lake, SK, and may be in the area. Alberta RCMP are asking for public assistance in locating Dillon, in order to arrest him.

If you have information about the whereabouts of Dillon, please contact the Lloydminster RCMP at 780-808-8400, or your local police. Do not approach him. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.