Alberta RCMP link four women killed in the 1970s to dead serial sex offender

Photo: The Canadian Press The RCMP logo is seen on the background for a news conference, in St. John's, Saturday, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

RCMP in Alberta say they have linked the killings of four women in the 1970s to a serial sex offender.

They say the killer has since died.

Investigators with the historical homicide unit were scheduled to give a media briefing today in Edmonton.

Mounties say some details are sensitive and disturbing in nature.

But they say the killer may be responsible for more homicides.

And they are hoping to get more information that may link the killer to other unsolved cases.