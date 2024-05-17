Prime minister to promote school nutrition program at Winnipeg school

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks as Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Jenna Sudds, left, and MP Serge Cormier look on during an announcement at Marguerite-Bourgeoys School in Caraquet, N.B., Thursday, May 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ron Ward

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to visit a school in Winnipeg today to promote his government's school nutrition program.

The government's spring budget included a promise to develop a national plan to provide meals to 400,000 more kids across the country.

The cost is estimated at $1 billion over five years.

Manitoba's NDP government has promised $30 million for school meal programs this year.

The prime minister spoke to Liberal supporters last night at a party fundraiser.

He touted his government's spending plans, including new dental care, expanded child care and coverage for insulin.

Despite ongoing deficits, he said Canada's fiscal situation is better than that of other large developed countries.

"Our focus as a government has always been understanding that confident countries invest in themselves, invest in their people," Trudeau told dozens of supporters at a downtown hotel.

"And that's why we continue to put the strongest balance sheet in the G7 in service of Canadians."