Rain keeping Fort McMurray fire at bay, as thousands out of homes in Western Canada

Photo: The Canadian Press Justin Massie, wildfire specialist with Fire & Flood Emergency Service Ltd., adjusts a valve on a wildfire suppression water cannon along Highway 881 near Gregoire Lake Estates southeast of Fort McMurray, Wednesday, May 15, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

UPDATE 4:05 p.m.

The oilsands hub city of Fort McMurray, Alta., got a watery reprieve from a menacing wildfire Thursday as steady rain fell and water cannons delivered a soaking blast to tinder-dry ditches.

Alberta Wildfire information officer Christie Tucker said the blaze remained out of control – the only such designated fire in the province – but it did not grow overnight and remained at about 200 square kilometres in size.

“We’re seeing rain and cooler temperatures in much of the province this week, but unfortunately the northern part of the province is expected to stay drier and warmer,” Tucker told a news conference in Edmonton.

The blaze was still just under six kilometres from the southwest outskirts of the community and less than five kilometres from the main highway south.

The fire forced 6,600 residents in four neighbourhoods to leave their homes Tuesday.

Jody Butz, the region’s fire chief, said crews hoped to leverage the wetter, cooler weather to get a good grip on the fire.

“We're gracious with Mother Nature’s kindness,” Butz told reporters.

“We'll take as much rain as we can get.”

Butz added, “Some of you may be wondering if the rain in the forecast changes the date to return home to evacuated neighbourhoods. That date still remains the same."

Evacuated residents have been told they may be able to return after the long weekend. The rest of the city — about 61,000 residents — and other surrounding subdivisions remained under an evacuation alert.

Not far from most minds in Fort McMurray has been the 2016 wildfire, nicknamed The Beast, that forced out the entire community and torched more than 2,400 homes.

On Thursday, the city's court system was temporarily shut down and schools were closed. Some remaining residents said they have food and drinks stored away in case of a longer, larger evacuation.

But grocery stores were open and well stocked, with an abundance of toilet paper.

Restaurants, many of which closed Tuesday, reopened.

"We closed down for the initial day, just so all of our staff could look after their families," said Shelby Thompson of Montana's BBQ and Bar.

"We opened the next day," Thompson said. "Regular hours."

At the city's Peter Pond Mall, there was initial confusion about Tuesday's evacuation order and stores shut their doors, said Shauna Hannam, the mall's specialty leasing manager.

Many employees, fearing a repeat of the citywide evacuation eight years ago, "rushed to get ahead of the game," she said.

"For a lot of people, it was history repeating itself: 'I'm just going to get my family out of here right now.'

"The next day, when half the city wasn't evacuated, that's when the confusion set in. People weren't sure whether they were going to work."

Slowly, they are. Hannam said more than half the mall's stores were open Thursday.

ORIGINAL 10:20 a.m.

A wildfire that has forced thousands out of their homes in the Alberta oilsands hub city of Fort McMurray was held in place Thursday, as rain and cooler temperatures swept the area.

Alberta Wildfire information officer Christie Tucker said the blaze remained out of control – the only such designated fire in the province – but it did not grow overnight and remained at 200 square kilometres in size.

“We’re seeing rain and cooler temperatures in much of the province this week, but unfortunately the northern part of the province is expected to stay drier and warmer,” Tucker told a news conference in Edmonton.

The blaze remained just under six kilometres from the southwest outskirts of the community and less than five kilometres from the main highway south.

In Fort McMurray, crews woke up to light rain, overcast skies and cooler temperatures.

Water from above was augmented with help on the ground.

Thick red hoses mounted to water cannons blasted enough water into dry ditches to fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool every 90 minutes.

The hoses, six kilometres of them, are powered by a batteries of 600-horsepower pumps.

The soakers help protect buildings, homes and vital routes in and out of the city against flames that on Tuesday forced the evacuation of 6,600 residents out of four neighbourhoods.

They represent one of the lessons learned after the catastrophic wildfire that scorched the community in 2016, forcing 80,000 residents out of the city and surrounding area.

"The system was designed after 2016," said Derek Sommerville, a wildfire specialist with Fire and Flood Emergency Services in Alberta.

"We can cover large distances. That frees up traditional mobile resources like fire trucks and helicopters to deal with higher priority areas."

David Warwick, who was forced to leave his home this week, said the emergency preparedness has improved since 2016.

"They're definitely a little better prepared with the notices that came out," he said.

Lloyd Sawatzky also believes the province's approach has improved. He came from the community of Slave Lake to help direct traffic and conduct checks in the vacated areas of Fort McMurray at the request of the new Regional Emergency Operations Centre.

"This is the first year they did it," Sawatzky said.

Evacuated residents are likely to remain out of their homes until at least next Tuesday. The rest of the city and other surrounding subdivisions remain under evacuation alert.

Other fires across Western Canada have forced residents out of their homes.

In northeastern British Columbia, a widening area around Fort Nelson, a town of 4,700, remained under evacuation. On Wednesday evening, it had covered about 127 square kilometres.

The BC Wildfire Service said light rain and cooler temperatures were in the forecast and could stop the fire from spreading closer to the town.

In Manitoba, about 500 people remained out of the remote northwestern community of Cranberry Portage.

Officials said the fire there was about 80 per cent contained and residents might be able to return this weekend.