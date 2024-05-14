Wildfire near Fort McMurray, Alta., forces out hundreds

Photo: The Canadian Press A wildfire designated MWF017 by the Alberta Wildfire Service is seen burning near Ft. McMurray, Alta., in a May 10, 2024, handout photo.

Hundreds of residents in four neighbourhoods in the southern end of Fort McMurray have been ordered out as a wildfire threatens the community.

The Rural Municipality of Wood Buffalo says residents in Beacon Hill, Abasand, Prairie Creek and Grayling Terrace need to leave by 4 p.m.

An emergency evacuation warning remains in place for the rest of Fort McMurray and surrounding areas.

The rural municipality says the residents in the four neighbhourhoods are being ordered out to clear room for crews to fight the fire, which has moved to within 13 kilometres of the city.

Fort McMurray has a population of about 68,000, and a massive wildfire there in 2016 destroyed 2,400 homes.