237158
236912
Canada  

LifeLabs class action payments start flowing to more than 900,000 claimants

LifeLabs payments flowing

The Canadian Press - | Story: 487332

Canadians who applied to be part of a class action lawsuit against LifeLabs Inc. are now receiving cheques and e-transfers.

KPMG, which is administering the claims, says on the class action website that more than 900,000 valid claims were received.

Given the large number of valid claims, KPMG says claimants will receive an e-transfer of $7.86. Those receiving a cheque will get $5.86, after deducting a $2 processing fee. 

The class action was launched against LifeLabs after a 2019 data breach allowed hackers to access the personal information of up to 15 million customers.

LifeLabs has said most of the affected customers were in Ontario and British Columbia. 

In 2020, the B.C. and Ontario privacy commissioners ordered LifeLabs to improve how it safeguards personal health information, and to collect less of it from customers. 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment

ogopogie

Wow, what a waste. The lawyers made a fortune and no one was really made whole! Doesn’t feel right.

jazminsimpson

wow, less than $10 bucks a person for thier personal information to be hacked.........


More Canada News

235160