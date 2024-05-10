Another alleged intruder at Drake's mansion seriously injured after guard altercation

Photo: The Canadian Press Police investigate a crime scene outside the mansion of Canadian rap artist Drake in Toronto on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

Police say an alleged trespasser at Drake's Toronto home was sent to hospital with serious injuries after getting into an altercation with security guards.

It's the second reported trespasser at the superstar rapper's Bridle Path mansion since one of his security guards was injured in a high-profile shooting outside the gates early Tuesday.

The unrest comes against the backdrop of a rap feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, which had seen both artists trade increasingly personal attacks and unsubstantiated allegations.

Toronto police say no charges have been laid after officers were called to the mansion Thursday afternoon about a trespasser on the property who got into an altercation with guards before police arrived.

Police say the alleged trespasser was sent to hospital and paramedics say they transported one adult in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Another person who tried to gain access to the property on Wednesday was apprehended under the Mental Health Act.