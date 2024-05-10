Trial of admitted serial killer to hear about search of landfill for remains

Photo: The Canadian Press Family and friends gather for a vigil to remember Rebecca Contois in Winnipeg on Thursday, May 19, 2022.\

A judge is expected to hear from a police officer who led the search of a Winnipeg landfill for the partial remains of a victim of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki.

Police cordoned off and looked through an area at the Brady Road landfill in the summer of 2022, after some remains of Rebecca Contois were found in dumpsters in Skibicki's neighbourhood.

Skibicki has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder for the slayings that year of four Indigenous women, including Contois.

His lawyers have told court that he admits to the killings but is not criminally responsible due to mental illness.

Court has heard DNA from three of the victims as well as some of their belongings were found in Skibicki's apartment.

Crown prosecutors say the killings were racially motivated, with Skibicki a self-proclaimed white supremacist who preyed on the vulnerable women at homeless shelters.