Prolific Canadian columnist Rex Murphy dead at 77

Photo: cbabc.com

Canadian columnist Rex Murphy has died, according to the the National Post.

The National Post, who Murphay was a columnist for until his death, says Murphy lost his battle with cancer at age 77.

Murphy was a prolific commentator, braodcaster and columnist.

"An incisive, popular and often polarizing voice in the country’s political landscape, Rex Murphy is one of Canada’s most recognizable pundits," says Murphy's page on the Canadian Encyclopedia.

He hosted Cross Country Checkup on CBC radio for 21 years. He also appeared on a variety of other CBC shows, before leaving the public broadcaster in 2015.

Murphy was born in Newfoundland in 1947, and was the second of five children.

He attempted to run for the federal Conservative party in 1981 before abandoning the idea and going to work for Newfoundland provincial Conservative leader Frank Moore.

He ran for provincial political office with the Liberal Party of Newfoundland in both 1985 and 1986, losing both times.