Public service unions promise 'summer of discontent' over in-office policy

Photo: The Canadian Press Public Service Alliance of Canada president Chris Aylward speaks during a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Public service unions say they'll launch further legal challenges and grievances over new rules that federal employees must work from the office at least three days a week.

The unions are promising a "summer of discontent" over the policy, which was announced by the federal government earlier this month.

Public Service Alliance of Canada president Chris Aylward says the NDP supports the unions and he expects the party to press the Liberals on the issue.

But at a press conference on Parliament Hill, he stopped short of calling for the NDP to pull its support for the minority government.

The new rules, which also stipulate executives will have to be in the office at least four days a week, take effect on Sept. 9.

Treasury Board President Anita Anand says the government has the jurisdiction to make the changes and hybrid work arrangements aren’t in the collective agreements with the unions.