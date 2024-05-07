Liberal foreign interference bill includes some 'good tools' for RCMP: commissioner

Photo: The Canadian Press RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme waits to appear before the House of Commons Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics committee, Tuesday, February 27, 2024 in Ottawa. Duheme says proposed federal legislation would equip the national police force with some "good tools" to address foreign interference. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The head of the RCMP says proposed federal legislation would equip the national police force with some "good tools" to address foreign interference.

RCMP commissioner Mike Duheme welcomes the prospect of new criminal provisions, stiffer penalties and a registry of people trying to influence Canadian policy.

In an interview, Duheme also applauds a measure that would allow the Canadian Security Intelligence Service to disclose sensitive information more widely to help partners guard against foreign meddling.

He says educating private companies, universities and others about the realities of foreign interference will lead to important discussions.

A group representing key businesses says specific and tangible information from CSIS would give companies a clearer understanding of threats.

However, the information-sharing proposal has also stirred concern among civil society groups about the dangers of circulating inaccurate intelligence.