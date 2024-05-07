Shooting near Drake's Toronto home sends one to hospital, police look for suspect

Photo: The Canadian Press Police say one man has been sent to hospital after a Toronto shooting. A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Police say one man has been sent to hospital after a Toronto shooting, which local news outlets say happened near Drake's home.

There is a large police presence outside the star's mansion in the Bridle Path neighbourhood, but police have not confirmed any connection between the shooting and the Toronto rapper.

Toronto police say officers were called to the Bayview Avenue and Lawrence Avenue area shortly after 2 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police say a man was sent to hospital with serious injuries.

They did not immediately offer a description of a suspect, but police say they fled in a vehicle.

No arrests have been announced.

The police presence outside the home comes amid a rap feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.