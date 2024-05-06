236707
Canada  

Police charge girls, 13 and 14, with second-degree murder in northern Manitoba

The Canadian Press - | Story: 486039

Two teen girls are facing charges of second-degree murder and attempted murder in a northern Manitoba community. 

RCMP say the girls, who are 13 and 14, remain in custody.

Officers were called early Saturday to a disturbance at a home in Easterville, southeast of The Pas.

They found a 32-year-old woman with critical injuries, and she died at the scene. 

Police say a second victim, a 35-year-old woman, was found nearby with injuries. 

She was transported to a Winnipeg hospital, where she remains in stable condition. 

