Report warns of dramatic rise in antisemitic incidents in Canada in 2023

Photo: The Canadian Press Richard Robertson, B’nai Brith Canada Director of Research and Advocacy, holds up an Annual Audit of Antisemitic Incidents in Canada as B’nai Brith Canada and the League for Human Rights and members of Parliament hold a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, May 6, 2024, to divulge details and data about the prevalence of antisemitism in Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA — Jewish leaders in Canada are warning of a national crisis as the number of hateful incidents targeting Jews doubled in one year.

B'Nai Brith Canada says it documented nearly 5,800 incidents of antisemitism in 2023, including acts of violence, harassment and vandalism.

In 2022 there were fewer than 2,800 such incidents.

There were 77 violent incidents reported in 2023, more than three times the 25 that were recorded in 2022.

Richard Robertson, the group's director of research, says it is the largest number of antisemitic incidents in this country since his organization began tracking the problem in 1982.

And he says it has left Jewish Canadians feeling alone, ostracized and unwelcome in their own country.