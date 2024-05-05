236708
Police say three people killed, two others injured after crash in Fredericton

Three people were killed and two others were sent to hospital on Sunday after an early-morning crash in Fredericton. 

City police say the collision took place around 1 a.m. on Douglas Avenue in the north end. 

They say a vehicle was driving quickly when it hit a tree and landed on another vehicle. 

Police say the driver and two passengers died at the scene, while another two passengers were taken to hospital -- one with injuries they describe as critical. The victims' names and ages were not released.

The occupants of the second vehicle sustained minor injuries. 

Fredericton Police Chief Martin Gaudet issued a statement offering condolences to all affected by the crash, calling it a "terrible tragedy."

