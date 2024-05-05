Police say three people killed, two others injured after crash in Fredericton

Photo: The Canadian Press The Fredericton Police Force building in Fredericton, New Brunswick on Friday February 5, 2021. Three people were killed and two other were sent to hospital on Sunday after an early-morning crash in Fredericton. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray

Three people were killed and two others were sent to hospital on Sunday after an early-morning crash in Fredericton.

City police say the collision took place around 1 a.m. on Douglas Avenue in the north end.

They say a vehicle was driving quickly when it hit a tree and landed on another vehicle.

Police say the driver and two passengers died at the scene, while another two passengers were taken to hospital -- one with injuries they describe as critical. The victims' names and ages were not released.

The occupants of the second vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Fredericton Police Chief Martin Gaudet issued a statement offering condolences to all affected by the crash, calling it a "terrible tragedy."