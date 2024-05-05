236707
Canada  

Police arrest girls, ages 13 and 14, in northern Manitoba homicide

Two teen girls are in police custody in relation to an alleged homicide in northern Manitoba. 

RCMP officers with the province's Chemawawin detachment say they were called to a home in Easterville shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday morning in response to reports of a disturbance. 

They say they found a 32-year-old woman who was critically injured and later died at the scene. 

Police say a second victim, a 35-year-old woman, was later found nearby with unspecified, non-life-threatening injuries. 

She was airlifted to hospital in Winnipeg, about 500 kilometres away, where she remains in stable condition. 

Police say they arrested the 13-year-old and 14-year-old girls, but did not indicate whether they knew the victim or if charges have been laid in the ongoing investigation.

 

