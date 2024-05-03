Federal government providing $104M to help Toronto host six 2026 World Cup games

Photo: The Canadian Press The federal government is set to announce funding to help Toronto host six matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Team Argentina celebrate with the trophy at the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Frank Augstein

The federal government will provide the city of Toronto with $104 million to help host six matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and federal Sports Minister Carla Qualtrough made the funding announcement Friday at Toronto's BMO Field, where the matches will be held.

Toronto has estimated its part of hosting the elite international soccer competition will cost $380 million, an increase of $80 million compared to a 2022 forecast.

In February, the provincial government committed $97 million in funding for the event.

"This support will help Toronto host a winning FIFA World Cup in 2026 and showcase our city to the world," Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said in a statement. "The tournament will leave a lasting legacy, providing economic opportunities, cultural enrichment and a sense of pride in our community."

The city expects the World Cup to create more than 3,500 jobs, attract 300,000 out-of-town visitors, and generate approximately $393 million in gross domestic product for Toronto and $456 million in GDP for Ontario.

Vancouver will also host games at the elite international soccer competition, which Canada is co-hosting with the United States and Mexico. Officials announced Tuesday that hosting seven World Cup games at BC Place Stadium could cost up to $581 million, more than double the estimate from two years ago.

The federal government committed to providing $116 million in funding for the Vancouver matches.