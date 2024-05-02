Ottawa will appoint commissioner to oversee treaties with Indigenous Peoples: Trudeau

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers remarks at the second intergovernmental leaders' forum for self-governing Indigenous governments, Thursday, May 2, 2024 in Gatineau, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government is planning to create a new agent of Parliament to oversee modern treaty implementation.

He says the new commissioner will ensure government is held to account for agreements, regardless of who is in power in Ottawa.

He spoke to delegates today at a leaders' forum for self-governing Indigenous governments in Gatineau, Que.

The government is planning to wrap up consultations on the role by late June, table legislation after that and budget $10.6 million over four years to support the commissioner's work.

Chief Robert Louie of Westbank First Nation spoke alongside Trudeau at the morning event.

He says the move is an important step forward in renewing Crown-Indigenous relations.