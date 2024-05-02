Fourth teen charged in stabbing death of 16-year-old Halifax student

Photo: The Canadian Press A fourth teen is facing a charge of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a 16-year-old Halifax high school student. A Halifax Regional Police emblem is seen in Halifax on Thursday, July 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

A fourth teen is facing a charge of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a 16-year-old Halifax high school student.

Halifax Regional Police issued a brief statement today saying the 16-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday and was scheduled to appear today in provincial youth court in Halifax.

The accused was one of two 16-year-olds arrested on April 22, shortly after Ahmad Maher Al Marrach was found badly injured in a Halifax parking garage and died later that day in hospital.

The two 16-year-old suspects were released from custody on April 23, but one of them was arrested again on Monday and later charged with second-degree murder.

Last Friday, two 14-year-olds — a boy and a girl — appeared in youth court to face one count each of second-degree murder.

The identities of all four accused are protected from publication under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.