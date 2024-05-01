Initial foreign interference inquiry report to be made public Friday

Photo: The Canadian Press Commissioner Justice Marie-Josee Hogue listens to a lawyer speak at the Public Inquiry Into Foreign Interference in Federal Election Processes and Democratic Institutions, Friday, February 2, 2024 in Ottawa. A federal commission of inquiry into foreign interference plans to release a report Friday on alleged meddling in the last two general elections. Hogue is slated to make a statement to the media following the public release, but will not take questions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

A federal commission of inquiry into foreign interference plans to release a report Friday on alleged meddling in the last two general elections.

Commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue is slated to make a statement to the media following the public release, but will not take questions.

The inquiry recently wrapped up 10 days of public hearings into suggestions of interference by China and others in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.

Hogue's report will focus on the integrity of the two elections and assess the flow of information to senior decision-makers during the campaigns and in the weeks following the votes.

The ongoing inquiry will next shift to broader policy issues, looking at the ability of the government to detect, deter and counter foreign interference.

A final report is expected by the end of the year.