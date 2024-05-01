Alberta government reverses planned cut to aid funding for low-income transit riders

Photo: The Canadian Press The Alberta government is reversing its plan to axe funding meant to help low-income residents access public transit. It comes after a day of backlash from the mayors of Edmonton and Calgary. Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services Jason Nixon is sworn into cabinet, in Edmonton, Friday, June 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

The Alberta government is reversing its plan to axe a subsidy program that helps low-income people pay for transit passes.

It comes after a day of backlash from the mayors of Edmonton and Calgary.

The province's two largest cities were set to lose $12 million in funding from the province.

Social Services Minister Jason Nixon says it's now clear the cities aren't able to pay for the full program and provincial money will continue to flow.

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek had called the proposed cut an insult to Calgarians already struggling to get by.

Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said 25,000 local residents rely on the program to access transit and demand is growing.