Justice minister says recent protest over Israel-Hamas war at his home crossed a line

Photo: The Canadian Press Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada Arif Virani arrives to a cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Justice Minister Arif Virani says protesters who took their cause to his home over the weekend crossed a line.

A few dozen pro-Palestinian protesters showed up at Virani's Toronto-area home on Saturday, waving flags and placards with his photo on them at the edge of his driveway.

Virani told reporters on his way into a cabinet meeting Tuesday that he believes in the right to "lawful and peaceful protest," which the Charter of Rights and Freedoms guarantees.

But he said he considers it crossing the line when protesters show up at his home, saying his wife and kids "do not deserve to be harassed."

The minister says the same goes for his neighbors, and if people have a problem with him, they should come to his office and leave his family alone.

"It's my name that's on my ballot," Virani said Tuesday.

"They should come to my office. They should leave my family out of it."

Protesters also demonstrated in front of home of Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly earlier this year, which members of Parliament also condemned.

NDP MP Heather McPherson posted on X that the demonstration at Joly's home was "appalling.'

"People do not have to agree with politicians and elected representatives, but to harass them at their private homes is completely and utterly unacceptable," she said in January.

Independent Toronto MP Kevin Vuong criticized the protest at Joly's home in January and said Saturday on X that Virani's home is not the proper place to protest. He called on police to act.

"I’m someone who has called out the (attorney general) for inaction, but his home is not the place for protest," Vuong said.

"His family (and) neighbours have nothing to do (with) this."

Toronto police said on the weekend they were aware that a demonstration occurred in the area for a short time, but that no arrests were made.

Winnipeg Liberal MP Ben Carr said he found the news that protesters had gone to Virani’s home on Saturday "disturbing," adding it amounts to "harassment."

"It is not a response that should be accepted or tolerated ever in Canadian society," said Carr.

He said if you disagree with the comments your child’s teacher makes on their report card or with the medical advice given by a doctor, you would never take your anger to their home.

"It should be no different for public figures who put themselves in vulnerable situations every day," he said.



Carr said he is concerned that his own home may become a target and notes most politicians take steps to secure themselves and their families after being elected. He said that can include installing security equipment at their homes.

"Acts of hostility and agitation and intimidation playing out in public spaces and directed at public figures are a growing trend," he said

"I think it is an unfortunate new reality."