Citytv’s long-running show ‘Cityline’ cancelled, Moore moves to 'Breakfast Television'

Photo: The Canadian Press Tracy Moore poses for a photograph on the black carpet for The Legacy Awards in Toronto, on Sunday, September 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

"Cityline" is coming to an end.

A spokesperson for Citytv's long-running daytime talk show says "a special farewell episode" will air Friday.

Cityline has been celebrating its 40-year anniversary all week long.

Tracy Moore, who's been hosting the show since 2008, will move to a live, national hour-long lifestyle news and features segment as a part of Citytv’s “Breakfast Television.”

"This process has been difficult. Change often is. Do I love 'Cityline'? Always and forever. Am I a little heartbroken? Absolutely," Moore said in a video posted online Tuesday.

"This show has in many ways been a gift to me, to my family and to all of us who have the honour and pleasure of working on it."

Citytv says the new show will build on "Cityline"'s legacy.

"Cityline" debuted in February 1984 with Dini Petty as host. Marilyn Denis took the reins from 1989 to 2008.