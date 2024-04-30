Infant among 4 dead in police pursuit crash

Photo: The Canadian Press A Durham Regional Police car is shown at a Bowmanville, Ont. shopping centre parking lot on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. Police say a pursuit that began with a call about a robbery in a community northeast of Toronto has ended with a deadly crash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

UPDATE 6:18 a.m.

Ontario's police watchdog says an infant is among the four people killed in a crash involving multiple police vehicles Monday night in a town east of Toronto.

The Durham Regional Police Service says officers were responding to a robbery call in Clarington when they began pursuing a suspect driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes on a busy highway.

The Special Investigations Unit says the crash happened on Highway 401 in Whitby.

Investigators did not provide further details on the identity of the victims or the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The SIU, which invokes its mandate any time a police officer has been involved in a serious injury, death or sexual assault, says it's now investigating the case.

ORIGINAL 5: 45 a.m.

Ontario Provincial Police say westbound lanes of Highway 401 in Whitby, Ont., have reopened but eastbound lanes remain closed due to an ongoing investigation into a fatal crash involving police Monday evening.

The closures came after a police pursuit ended in a deadly crash involving multiple vehicles and investigators say there were fatalities but they have not released further details.

The Durham Regional Police Service says police officers were responding to a robbery call further east in Clarington, Ont., when they had to pursuit a suspect driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes on the busy highway.

Police closed westbound lanes after the crash but traffic was flowing again by Tuesday morning.

The eastbound side of the highway will remain closed until the cleanup is completed.