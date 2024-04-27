Workplace safety officials investigating truck driver death at Port of Montreal

Photo: The Canadian Press Ships are docked at the Port of Montreal, Tuesday, Sept.19, 2023. Montreal's port authority says a man has died after an apparent accident at one of its wharves yesterday afternoon.

Montreal's port authority says a man has died after an apparent accident at one of its wharves.

Port of Montreal spokesperson Renée Larouche says the authority was notified of an accident involving a truck driver at the Viau shipping terminal northeast of downtown at around 2 p.m. on Friday.

Police and emergency services were called to the scene.

Larouche says Quebec's workplace safety board — the Commission des normes, de l’équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail — has taken over an investigation into the incident.

A Montreal police spokesperson says the department is unable to comment on the event while the provincial agency's investigation is active.

Larouche says the port authority is extending its condolences to the truck driver's family.