RCMP stop vehicle using vise grips for steering wheel

RCMP in Saskatchewan stopped a vehicle that was using vise grips instead of a steering wheel.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., a member of Prince Albert Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan conducted a traffic stop on Range Road 3063 in the Ahtahkakoop/Shellbrook detachment area. During the traffic stop, the officer observed that the vehicle had no steering wheel.

The police investigation determined the driver didn’t have a driver’s licence either. As a result, the driver was ticketed and given a notice to have the vehicle inspected for safety.

Saskatchewan RCMP reminds drivers they must make sure vehicles are well-maintained and safe to operate.