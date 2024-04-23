Escaped B.C. murderer #4 on Canada's most-wanted list

Photo: Crime Stoppers. Rabih Alkhalil.

An alleged B.C. gangster convicted of murder in absentia after he escaped from prison is the fourth person on Canada’s most-wanted list.

A reward of $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of Rabih Alkhalil was announced April 23 as Canada’s BOLO (be on the lookout for) program updated its 25 most-wanted list.

The program leverages social media, technology and innovative engagement to encourage citizens to be on the lookout for Canada’s most wanted, so they can help keep their communities safe.

Alkhalil is wanted on Canada-wide warrants for murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and being unlawfully at large.

Before his July 2022 escape, Alkhalil was on trial with two other men in B.C. Supreme Court in connection with the Vancouver death of Sandip Duhre. Alkhalil was extradited from Greece to face charges.

Duhre was killed in January 2012 at downtown Vancouver’s Sheraton Wall Centre. The shooting occurred in a busy restaurant, which was occupied by innocent patrons and the Women’s National Cuban soccer team.

“We believe this was a well-planned public execution involving a coordinated and deliberate effort to carry out the murder. We also believe it was a contract killing related to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict,” RCMP Supt. Mike Porteous said in May 2013.

Police said Alkhalil was found guilty of murder on Aug. 30, 2022 after his escape.

Alkhalil was sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 25 years, convicted of first-degree murder in the Duhre killing.

Further, he was sentenced to 20 years for conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the November 2012 Burnaby shooting of gang ally Sukh Dakh.

“He is a very dangerous criminal with a lengthy criminal record and extensive ties to organized crime,” the BOLO website said. “An Interpol Red Notice has been issued for him.”

Police were called to North Fraser Pretrial Centre on July 21, 2022 when he escaped with the assistance of two accomplices.

Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. (CFSEU-BC) is working with RCMP to try and find Alkhalil. With an international reach due to his sophisticated past activities, Alkhalil could be anywhere.

“Alkhalil is known to use fake identity documents and passports,” the BOLO site said.

RCMP assistant commissioner Manny Mann, CFSEU-BC’s chief officer, stressed the search work would continue.

“With the assistance of the BOLO program, police agencies, and the public, we will be able to bring them before the courts so they can stand trial and be held accountable for the harm they’ve caused,” Mann said.