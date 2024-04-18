Labour leader urges unions to expose Poilievre's working-class overtures as 'fraud'

Photo: The Canadian Press Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre rises during question period, Tuesday, April 16, 2024 in Ottawa. The head of Canada's largest labour organization is calling Poilievre a "fraud" for portraying himself as a friend of the working class. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The head of Canada's largest labour organization is calling Pierre Poilievre a "fraud" for portraying himself as a friend of the working class.

Canadian Labour Congress president Bea Bruske wants union leaders to do everything they can to expose him before the next federal election.

Bruske delivered her call to arms today as delegates gathered in Ottawa to plot strategy ahead of the vote, which must happen before October 2025.

Canada's three main political parties are already battling for blue-collar votes: both NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were to address the meeting later today.

The speeches come in the wake of a federal budget that increases taxes on the wealthy and includes funding for NDP priorities like pharmacare and dental care.

Poilievre was not invited to speak at the gathering.

While polls suggest Poilievre's affordability message is resonating with workers, Bruske says his history of supporting back-to-work legislation makes him hostile to labour.

"We must do everything in our power to expose Mr. Pierre Poilievre for the fraud that he is," Bruske said.

"We must be under no illusions."