Wildfire sparked by pipeline rupture under control; Investigation continues

Photo: The Canadian Press A wildfire burns near Edson, Alta. in this Tuesday, April 16, 2024, handout photo

A wildfire in west-central Alberta that was sparked by a natural gas pipeline rupture Tuesday is under control.

Caroline Charbonneau, area information co-ordinator with Alberta Forestry and Parks, says there is very little active fire activity left in Yellowhead County, where a 10-hectare fire burned on Tuesday about 40 kilometres northwest of Edson.

She says fire crews will be concentrating on extinguishing any remaining hot spots on Wednesday, an effort which could take several days.

The fire Tuesday was sparked when a natural gas pipeline owned by TC Energy Corp. ruptured.

The affected pipeline segment has been isolated and shut in and there is no more gas leaking from the pipeline.

The Canada Energy Regulator has inspectors on site monitoring the company's response and the Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TRP)