Higher tobacco and vaping taxes offsets drug plan spending in federal budget

Photo: The Canadian Press Medical tools picture in an exam room at a health clinic in Calgary on July 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The Liberals expect a new bid to curb smoking rates in the federal budget will generate $1.7 billion in new revenue for the government.

Ottawa says it plans to increase the tax on a carton of cigarettes by $5.50 and drive up the levy on vaping products by 12 per cent.

The increased cashflow coincides with the launch of a new $1.5-billion drug plan to offer universal coverage for contraceptive and diabetes medications.

The new figures were included in the federal budget tabled today.

The health minister has previously said the cost of the drug plan could change, depending on how the negotiations with provinces and territories unfold.

The pharmacare program is the result of negotiations between the Liberals and the New Democrats as part of a political pact to prevent an early election.