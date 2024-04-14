Teen killed, two others injured in crash in Saskatoon

Photo: Lisa Joy / SASKTODAY.ca.

Saskatoon police have lifted traffic restrictions in the 4200 block of Taylor Street East following a single vehicle collision which resulted in the death of a 16-year-old male.

Police were called to the scene at approximately 6 a.m., April 14. The 16 year old was declared deceased at the scene. Two other occupants of the vehicle, both 15-year-old males, were transported to hospital. One had minor injuries, while the other is in what is believed to be serious condition, say police.

Initial investigation by members of the Collision Analyst Unit shows that the vehicle, a 2008 Honda Civic, had been travelling east on Taylor Street at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control. The vehicle then struck a pole and flipped over. At this time, police say, impairment is not believed to have been a factor.

The Collision Analyst Unit is continuing its investigation.