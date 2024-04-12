Canada advises against all travel to Israel, West Bank due to heightened risk

Photo: The Canadian Press

Canadians are being told to avoid all travel to Israel and the West Bank because of the "unpredictable security situation" in the region.

Global Affairs Canada says there is a heightened risk of attacks on Israeli territory, while tensions and violence are high in the West Bank.

Palestinian health officials say a Palestinian man was killed and 25 others were hurt today after dozens of angry Israeli settlers stormed into a village in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, shooting and setting houses and cars on fire.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says the regional security situation remains highly volatile and could escalate without notice.

She says Canadians should consider leaving the area by commercial means.

The updated travel guidance comes less than two weeks after seven aid workers with the World Central Kitchen, including a dual Canadian-American citizen, were killed when an Israeli airstrike hit their convoy while they were delivering food in the Gaza Strip.