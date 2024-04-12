Spy director to face questions today on what feds were told about foreign meddling

Photo: The Canadian Press TCSIS Director David Vigneault appears as a witness at the Public Inquiry Into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions, in Ottawa, Thursday, April 4, 2024.

The head of Canada's spy agency is slated to face fresh questions today on exactly what the federal government was told about foreign meddling.

Canadian Security Intelligence Service director David Vigneault is expected to clarify whether stark CSIS conclusions contained in briefing materials were actually conveyed to government officials.

Vigneault is scheduled to appear at the commission of inquiry via video conference this morning after testifying in person earlier this month.

A CSIS memo tabled at the inquiry after Vigneault's initial appearance baldly asserts that China "clandestinely and deceptively" interfered in both the 2019 and 2021 general elections.

It also says that until foreign meddling is viewed as an existential threat to Canadian democracy and governments forcefully and actively respond, the threat will persist.

However, testimony at the inquiry indicates that many points in written CSIS briefing materials were not relayed to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau or his officials.