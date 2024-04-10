Alberta RCMP ends search for family of 6 missing since March after finding them safe

Photo: RCMP

RCMP in Alberta are reporting that all six members of the Mani family have been located safe.

The Mani family, including Winnie Mani, 39, and her five children, aged 13 to 24, who live in the community of Meridian Beach, in Ponoka County were reported missing and were thought to have travelled to Southern B.C.

Winnie last spoke on the phone with relatives on April 3, RCMP said they did not know their whereabouts since mid-March.

Calgary Police Service found a black Dodge Durango registered to Mani abandoned in a parking lot in southeast Calgary on March 24.