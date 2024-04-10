Trudeau 'expressed frustration' about 'sensationalized' leaks of intelligence

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appears as a witness at the Public Inquiry Into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions in Ottawa on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

UPDATE 1:20 p.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed frustration to a federal inquiry into foreign interference that intelligence leaked to the media had been sensationalized.

In a classified February interview with the public inquiry, Trudeau said it was extremely damaging to the confidence of Canadians in the democratic process.

A public summary of the interview was disclosed today at the inquiry, where Trudeau is testifying at an open hearing.

Trudeau's appearance follows several days of testimony from members of his cabinet, political party representatives, senior bureaucrats and intelligence officials.

Under a federal protocol, there would be a public announcement if a panel of bureaucrats determined that an incident — or an accumulation of incidents — threatened Canada's ability to have a free and fair election.

There was no such announcement concerning either the 2019 or 2021 general elections.

ORIGINAL 5:25 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to testify today at an inquiry into foreign meddling in Canada's last two elections.

The inquiry has already heard that China and other state actors attempted to interfere, but there has been little evidence so far to indicate whether they were successful.

Trudeau has maintained over the last year that foreign interference had no meaningful impact on Canada's free and fair elections, which echoes what senior government officials have told Parliament.

Several members of Trudeau's cabinet are also slated to testify, including government House leader Karina Gould, who is currently on maternity leave.

As the former minister of democratic institutions, she was tasked with curbing foreign meddling in Canada's elections.

They were originally planned to be the final witnesses during this phase of the inquiry, but the commissioner agreed to recall David Vigneault, director of Canada's spy service, to respond to questions about certain documents by video conference on Friday.