Freeland doesn't rule out new taxes on wealthy or corporate Canada in upcoming budget

Photo: The Canadian Press Chrystia Freeland

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has ruled out raising taxes on the middle class in the upcoming federal budget but will not do the same for the notion of new or higher taxes on the wealthy or corporations.

Freeland was asked by reporters in a news conference today about the prospect of new taxes on corporate Canada or others who are not part of the middle class.

She didn't answer the question.

Instead she emphasized the "urgent" need to invest in things that are important to Canadians, such as housing and artificial intelligence.

Freeland says the government will make those investments in a fiscally responsible way and promised that means not increasing taxes on the middle class.

The federal budget is scheduled to be delivered next week and questions are already swirling about how the Liberals intend to pay for its policy proposals such as a national school food program.