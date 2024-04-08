Alberta RCMP say man held woman against her will on stolen school bus

Photo: The Canadian Press The RCMP logo is seen in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. Police in eastern Alberta say a woman believed to have been held captive on a stolen school bus is now safe. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

St. Paul RCMP say they got a call Sunday night about a break-and-enter and an assault at a home on Saddle Lake Cree Nation.

They say a full-sized yellow school bus was taken and that a 49-year-old woman was believed to have been held against her will on it.

Police says the bus was later found abandoned and the woman was safe.

Police are still looking for the suspect, 37-year-old Saddle Lake resident Conrad Cardinal.

They say Cardinal is considered violent and dangerous and anyone who sees him should not approach him and instead call 911.