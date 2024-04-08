Canada to seek to join AUKUS alliance, consider nuclear subs: Trudeau

Photo: The Canadian Press Defence Minister Bill Blair is set to release the long-awaited update to Canada's defence policy this morning in Trenton, Ont. Blair speaks during a media availability in the Foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, Thursday, March 21, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

UPDATE: 10 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is exploring the possibility of joining the second phase of AUKUS, a U.S.-led alliance with the United Kingdom and Australia.

The initial pillar of the alliance, forged in 2021, was focused on developing nuclear-powered submarines for Australia.

Trudeau says Canada will consider whether it needs to purchase nuclear-powered submarines to better ensure it can defend Canadian sovereignty in the Arctic.

He made the comments today as the federal government released its long-awaited defence policy review, which is focused on better protecting Canadian sovereignty in the North.

The plan includes billions of dollars in new spending, but lacks a detailed plan to reach NATO's spending target of two per cent of GDP.

The plan, which includes new submarines, long-range missiles and early-warning aircraft, will instead boost military spending to 1.76 per cent by 2030.

ORIGINAL: 5:55 a.m.

Defence Minister Bill Blair is set to release the long-awaited update to Canada's defence policy this morning in Trenton, Ont.

The policy has been in the works since shortly after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

It replaces the current policy, "Strong, Secure, Engaged," which came out in 2017 and sets out the military's priorities for 20 years.

That policy lays out plans for major equipment purchases in $164 billion of capital spending.

Work on the updated plan started under former minister Anita Anand and there has been speculation that one version was shelved because it called for too much additional spending.

Blair has said the plan will be aimed at giving Canada's defence industry the stability and predictability it needs to plan for the future.