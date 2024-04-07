233496
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces billions to build Canada's AI capacity

The Liberal government is setting aside $2.4 billion in the upcoming budget to build capacity in artificial intelligence. 

The bulk of that — $2 billion worth — is going into a fund that will aim to provide access to computing capabilities and technical infrastructure.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement in Montreal today as part of his government's pre-budget tour. 

The Liberals have been setting up their April 16 financial plan with a series of campaign-style stops around the country. 

Last week many of those details were focused on housing, including money to help build apartments and affordable units.

Federal Housing Minister Sean Fraser says a full housing plan will be released ahead of budget day.

