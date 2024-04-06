Two Toronto utility workers injured working on hydro vault, area power knocked out

Photo: Mike Wakefield, North Shore News

Officials say two utility workers were sent to hospital after they were injured while working at a Toronto hydro vault.

Paramedics say one man was taken to a local trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, and a second man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Toronto Fire Services says they were dispatched to Lake Shore Boulevard and Don Roadway shortly before 1 a.m., where a Toronto Hydro crew was working on a utility vault.

Captain Dan Vieira says there was a "light haze" of smoke coming out of an underground utility vault.

He says there was no fire inside the concrete vault, which is used to bury electrical wires, and officials have not yet determined what went wrong.

Toronto Hydro's online map shows between 500 and 1,000 customers are without power in the area due to an outage that started around 1 a.m.